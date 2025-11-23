Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Issues Process Against NCLT Deputy Registrar In ₹3 Lakh Bribery Case

CBI court initiates process against NCLT deputy registrar in bribery case | FPJ - Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 22: The special CBI court has issued process against Charan Pratap Singh, deputy registrar of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), in a bribery case. The CBI had filed a chargesheet against Singh for demanding bribes from litigants to get a favourable outcome.

While taking cognisance of the chargesheet, the special judge observed a prima-facie demand of Rs 3.50 lakh from the complainant and accepting Rs 3 lakhs through a private person, Karasan Ahir.

Complaint Filed by Owner of Hotel Chain Over Share Dispute

The complaint was lodged by the owner of a famous chain of hotels, who had sought help to get a favourable outcome in a dispute with his brother over transfer of shares. The case was pending for five years before the NCLT.

It was claimed that the complainant came in touch with Singh, who first sought a favour for his secretary Ritika, who stayed in the former’s hotel in Lonavala but didn’t pay the charges.

Bribe Allegedly Sought for Clearing Long-Pending NCLT Case

Singh allegedly later sought a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh to get the case cleared. The CBI claimed that on the basis of the verification of the complaint, the conversation was recorded wherein the bribe amount was allegedly negotiated to Rs 3 lakh.

Ahir was caught while accepting the bribe for Singh. However, the agency exonerated him, saying he had no knowledge of the bribe money or the purpose for which he was collecting it. Singh was arrested on May 29.

