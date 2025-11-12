 Mumbai: CBI Court Denies Bail To Vasai Resident In ₹3.74-Crore Cyber Fraud Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CBI Court Denies Bail To Vasai Resident In ₹3.74-Crore Cyber Fraud Case

Mumbai: CBI Court Denies Bail To Vasai Resident In ₹3.74-Crore Cyber Fraud Case

A Mumbai CBI court denied bail to Vasai resident Sudhir Palande, accused of aiding a ₹3.74 crore cyber fraud by using his firm’s accounts as “mule accounts” for phishing and digital arrest scams. The court cited his active role, crypto commission, and ongoing probe, calling it a grave economic offence tied to a transnational cybercrime syndicate.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: CBI Court Denies Bail To Vasai Resident In ₹3.74-Crore Cyber Fraud Case | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A special CBI court in Mumbai has refused to grant bail to Vasai resident Sudhir Palande, booked in a cyber fraud case by the CBI. Palande is alleged to be part of a syndicate that used bank accounts of his company, M/s SP Cargo and Courier Services Pvt Ltd, as ‘mule accounts’ to facilitate cybercrimes, including digital arrest, phishing, and identity theft.

The CBI’s probe into the larger syndicate revealed that on July 2, Rs3.74 crore was credited to these accounts and subsequently diverted to other mule accounts. Palande sought bail, arguing that the investigation was complete and a chargesheet had been filed against him on September 2. He claimed innocence, stating he acted only as a commission agent without knowledge of the criminal conspiracy.

However, the prosecution opposed the plea, asserting that Palande had full knowledge of the crime, conspired with bank officials to open the corporate account, and travelled to Nagpur to hand over the bank kit and SIM cards to enable fraudulent transactions.

Read Also
Mumbai: Mumbra Teacher Under ATS Lens For Alleged Links With AQIS; Raids Conducted In Thane, Kurla
article-image

They described the case as a grave economic offence tied to a transnational cyber-crime syndicate, posing risks to the public and the nation’s economy. The prosecution highlighted the Rs3.74 crore involved in a single day’s transactions and noted that further investigation is ongoing. The court, after hearing arguments, ruled that filing a chargesheet does not guarantee bail in serious offences. It noted the ongoing investigation and the recent arrest of two additional accused.

FPJ Shorts
Reliance Infrastructure Reports 50% Dip In Net Profit To ₹1,911.19 Crore, Looking To Raise $600 Million To Fund Growth Plans
Reliance Infrastructure Reports 50% Dip In Net Profit To ₹1,911.19 Crore, Looking To Raise $600 Million To Fund Growth Plans
MCC NEET UG 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Expected Soon; Choice Filling Extended Till Today
MCC NEET UG 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Expected Soon; Choice Filling Extended Till Today
Yatra Online Shares Hit 52-Week High After Strong Q2 Earnings, Net Profit Doubles On Robust Segment Growth
Yatra Online Shares Hit 52-Week High After Strong Q2 Earnings, Net Profit Doubles On Robust Segment Growth
CAT Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Today; Details Here
CAT Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Today; Details Here

On Palande’s role, the court pointed to his receipt of a Rs4.30 lakh commission in cryptocurrency, his presence in Nagpur, and preplanned activities, indicating active participation. “Releasing the applicant on bail at this stage would hamper the investigation,” the court said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Guide: Explore THESE One-Of-A-Kind Experiences That Makes City Unique

Mumbai Guide: Explore THESE One-Of-A-Kind Experiences That Makes City Unique

Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Man Booked For Molesting & Filming Woman Without Consent On Local Train

Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Man Booked For Molesting & Filming Woman Without Consent On Local Train

Mumbai: CBI Court Denies Bail To Vasai Resident In ₹3.74-Crore Cyber Fraud Case

Mumbai: CBI Court Denies Bail To Vasai Resident In ₹3.74-Crore Cyber Fraud Case

Mumbai: Mumbra Teacher Under ATS Lens For Alleged Links With AQIS; Raids Conducted In Thane, Kurla

Mumbai: Mumbra Teacher Under ATS Lens For Alleged Links With AQIS; Raids Conducted In Thane, Kurla

Mumbai: Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Student Accused Of Extorting ₹1.5 Crore From Advocate

Mumbai: Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Student Accused Of Extorting ₹1.5 Crore From Advocate