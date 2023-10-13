 Mumbai News: Special BMC Squads To Check 'Height' Of Air Pollution
Ward-level teams will inspect construction sites to check if barricade heights are proportionate to excavated areas

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Special BMC Squads To Check 'Height' Of Air Pollution | representational image/ (Salman Ansari/ FPJ)

Mumbai: The BMC on Friday decided to form special squads at ward-level for inspecting the height of barricades which are especially installed at excavation spots on the construction sites. Recently, the civic body's development plan department instructed such sites to increase the height of barricades so that they are in proportion to the dug up area. However, it was observed that several construction sites are failing to implement the required measures, thus increasing pollution. Hence, the decision was taken for the formation of special inspection squads. The sites failing to comply with the measures will be issued a stop work notice. 

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Sudhakar Shinde, who is also in-charge of the solid waste management department, said, “Such squads are required in wards to closely monitor the construction sites and ensure that they implement the required measures to control air pollution.” 

A senior civic official said that the barricades that are installed at the place of excavation are not enough. The height of the structures should be proportionate with the depth of area of excavation. The sites should also use water sprinklers to settle dust particles. “In case of non-compliance, punitive action will be taken as per the provisions of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act or Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act,” added the official. 

The meeting also reached several key decisions with regard to air pollution. Plans are also afoot to use vehicle-mounted 'anti-smog guns' in wards with more construction activities. The BMC will be purchasing eight units of anti-smog guns, which have previously been used in Delhi and Noida. As per civic data, around 5,000 construction and infrastructure projects are underway in the city. In order to curb air pollution, a seven-member committee formed by the BMC prepared a 'Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation Plan' in March. It suggested immediate and long-term measures in the same regard. 

POINTERS:

Violators to face strict action, including stop work notice

Construction sites should also use water sprinklers to settle dust

Plans afoot to procure 8 anti-smog guns for wards with more construction activities

Currently, 5,000 construction and infrastructure projects underway in the city

To curb air pollution, BMC prepared 'Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation Plan' in March

