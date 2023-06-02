Mumbai News: Shrikant Shinde predicts large-scale exodus of workers from Shiv Sena (UBT)

In the upcoming days, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers are expected to join our party in significant numbers, according to Shiv Sena MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde, following his two-day tour of grassroots party units across Mumbai.

People now aware of double-standards of Thackerays: Shinde

"Despite their claims about the environment, they polluted the seas surrounding Mumbai during their 25-year rule in the Municipal Corporation. People have now become aware of this double standard of the Thackerays, and as a result, a large number of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers will soon join Shiv Sena under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde," said Dr. Shinde, the MP from Kalyan and the son of CM Shinde.

Dr. Shinde, who recently toured various parts of Mumbai, spoke at a party program titled "Shiv Sena's replies to your questions" in Khar. While engaging with the people and informing them about various schemes initiated by the Chief Minister, the young MP criticized Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray.

'Ex-corporators of Shiv Sena (UBT) will join us with supporters'

"These programs are being organised as a precursor to larger events where CM Shinde will directly interact with the people," Dr. Shinde stated.

He further mentioned that every other day, an ex-corporator from Shiv Sena (UBT) along with their supporters will join our party, causing a significant blow to them.

"Mumbai has not seen development in the past 25 years. Sewage is being released into the seas without proper treatment. Yet, they talk about the environment and halt essential projects like the Metro project," Shinde criticised the Thackerays.

He also responded to Aditya Thackeray's criticism, stating that the Thackerays couldn't ensure a pothole-free Mumbai over the past 25 years and now accuse the administration of corruption simply because they couldn't secure any contracts.