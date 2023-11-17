 Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Faces Charges For Criminal Intimidation And Provocation
Sources indicate that the case has been officially registered at Kamti Police Station in Solapur

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 12:49 AM IST
A case has been filed against Sharad Koli, the deputy leader of the Thackeray group, under sections 506(a) (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intent to provoke breach of the peace) at Nirmal Nagar police station. The incident stems from alleged intimidation following a statement made by Koli to the media after a dispute between the Thackeray and Shinde groups.

Sources indicate that the case has been officially registered at Kamti Police Station in Solapur. A poster welcoming Uddhav Thackeray was displayed between Thane and Mumbra, but a majority of these posters were reportedly torn down. Sharad Koli, the Deputy Leader of the Thackeray group in Maharashtra, issued a direct warning to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Shinde group on November 11, stating that if they continue to remove posters at night, Shiv Sainiks will retaliate during the day.

In response to this perceived threat, the Shinde group lodged a complaint with the Nirmal Nagar police. Acting upon this complaint, the Nirmal Nagar Police in Mumbai officially registered a case and is in the process of transferring it to Kamti Police in Solapur.

Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-8, confirmed the filing of an FIR at Nirmal Nagar police station under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. He further explained, "The video was uploaded from Solapur, and in connection to this, an individual filed an FIR at Nirmal Nagar police station on Thursday. We are currently in the process of transferring the case to Solapur."

