Mumbai News: Shiv Sena MLA From Shinde Group, Sada Sarvankar, Appointed Chairman Of Siddhivinayak Temple Trust

Sada Sarvankar, an MLA from the Shiv Sena's Shinde Group, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust in Mumbai. Previously, Aadesh Bandekar, a leader from the Thackeray faction, served as the Chairman of the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Committee. It had been under discussion for several days that Sarvankar would be given a more significant role in state politics. As a result, Sada Sarvankar has now assumed the position of Chairman of the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust.

Maharashtra govt makes the appointment

The Government of Maharashtra has exercised its authority in accordance with the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mother Trustee-Arrangement (Prabhadevi) Act, 1980 (Maharashtra Act No. 6 of 1981), specifically under sub-section (3) of section 5 and section 7. On July 23, 2020, Aadesh Chandrakant Bandekar was reappointed as the Chairman of the Management Committee of Sri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir Trust, Prabhadevi, Mumbai, for a three-year term.

According to the circular, Sada Sarvankar will serve as the President of the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust for the next three years, starting from November 6, 2023.

Who is Sada Sarvankar?

MLA Sada Sarvankar, a loyal member of the Shiv Sena, has held various significant positions within the party, including divisional chief and standing committee chairman. He initially entered politics as a Shiv Sena corporator and later ran for an MLA seat. Following a division within the Shiv Sena, Sada Sarvankar shifted his allegiance from Uddhav Thackeray to Eknath Shinde's faction. As one of Thackeray's close confidants, MLA Sada Sarvankar joined the Shinde faction.

