'Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut Instigated Me To Attack Manohar Joshi's House': Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar's Explosive Claims (Watch)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA Sada Sarvankar has claimed that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had earlier instigated him to attack former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi's residence in Mumbai's Shivaji Park area.

Narrating the incident, Sada Sarvankar said that Uddhav Thackeray had called him to his residence and said that Sarvankar would not be getting the ticket for the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections since Manohar Joshi had opposed his candidature. Hence Thackeray had instructed him to visit Joshi's house and attack.

Raut Instructed Sarvankar To Burn Down Manohar Joshi's Residence

Following Thackeray's orders, Sarvankar left for Joshi's residence with 15-20 party workers. However, on his way, he got a call from Sanjay Raut asking him about his plans. Sarvankar claimed that Raut was already aware of the plan to attack Joshi's residence. Raut then instructed him to get petrol from a nearby petrol pump and burn down his residence.

When Sarvankar reached Manohar Joshi's residence he found some Shiv Sena workers and media personnel already present at the place.

Following the attack, Sarvankar received a call from Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray congratulating him for the attack and called him to Matoshree, Uddhav Thackeray's residence the next day at 11 am. Narvekar, Sarvankar claimed, had also confirmed his candidature in the Assembly polls.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Eknath Shinde faction leader and MLA Sada Sarvankar says, "I was told by Uddhav Thackeray to attack Manohar Joshi's residence because the latter had opposed my ticket. As I left with my workers, I received a call from Sanjay Raut instructing me to carry petrol… pic.twitter.com/tvrQLWJRgH — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2023

Thackeray Declined Ticket To Sarvankar

The next day, at Matoshree, Uddhav Thackeray allegedly threw some newspaper pages at him presumably angry about its coverage of Sada Sarvankar's attack on Manohar Joshi's house, and declined to give him the ticket. Sanjay Raut was also present at Matoshree during this incident, Sarvankar claimed.

Sada Sarvankar said that Manohar Joshi did not complain to the police about this entire incident. He said that Manohar Joshi is like his 'guru' (teacher) and he has worked under him. Sarvankar claimed that he was instigated by Uddhav Thackeray and Raut and got his guru's house attacked.

