Mumbai News: Shameless Govt Should Resign, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Shameless Govt Should Resign, Says Uddhav Thackeray | File pic

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday called the government “shameless”, accused it of highhandedness in Jalna, and demanded its resignation. Thackeray said the incident in Jalna is a repeat of Barsu and Alandi, and that it will now be difficult for anyone to seek justice in Maharashtra.

Thackeray also ridiculed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his earlier remarks as to why there wasn't an ordinance for Maratha quota brought in under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and accused the state government of playing a blame game rather than taking responsibility.

Read Also Uddhav Thackeray Criticises PM Modi's Family During Meeting in Mumbai

State Govt's message is against justice

“I went to Jalna to meet protesters. They brutally beat up everyone, including women. This government is sending the message that if anyone protests for justice, we will break their heads,” said Thackeray.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis, while speaking at a media interaction, had accused Thackeray of not doing anything for the Maratha reservation. “I’d like to know why he didn’t bring in the ordinance himself while in office for over a year after the Supreme Court struck down the state government’s decision on quota,” Fadnavis had said.

Centre should have brought the ordnance

Thackeray later said, “He had been a Chief Minister. He should know that state governments can’t issue such ordinances. They have to come from the Centre. The central government should have come out with an ordinance in this case as well, just like they did in the case of the Delhi government.”

Thackeray said he might have erred in not bringing in the ordinance and asked why doesn’t the current dispensation bring it in.

Read Also Uddhav Thackeray Criticises PM Modi's Family During Meeting in Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)