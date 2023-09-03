 Uddhav Thackeray Criticises PM Modi's Family During Meeting in Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray Criticises PM Modi's Family During Meeting in Mumbai

Thackeray shared anecdotes about past agitations against cooking gas price hikes and informed party workers that his father, Balasaheb Thackeray, opposed certain BJP policies.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 12:11 AM IST
Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family during a meeting with party office bearers in Mumbai on Saturday. Thackeray made an indirect reference to PM Modi's family and stated, "Before speaking about dynasties, one should learn how to take care of one's own family."

He expressed his thoughts during a program called 'Hou De Charcha' (Let People Speak).

Thackeray continued, "In recent days, we have been accused of promoting dynastic rule. However, those who have neglected their own families won't understand the concept of dynasties." He also mentioned, "We have united to oppose autocracy," referring to the opposition alliance.

Bal Thackeray was also against some of the BJP's policies: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray shared anecdotes about past agitations against cooking gas price hikes and informed party workers that his father, Balasaheb Thackeray, opposed certain BJP policies. He also took a dig at PM Modi, suggesting that those without a family history to discuss criticise others for protecting dynasties.

Thackeray advised party workers to prepare for early elections. "Someone informed me that the BJP has reserved all airplanes and helicopters in December. This implies that elections could be held around that period," he remarked.

