Shiv Sena Slams Uddhav For Compromising On Bal Thackeray's Ideology; BJP Calls ‘Ghamandia’ Meeting Of ‘Cowards'

FPJ

Shiv Sena and BJP came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday ahead of the INDIA meet in the city. While MP and education minister Gajanan Kirtikar sought to know whether Uddhav Thackeray would seek apology from Gandhi for allegedly insulting Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar said that the Shiv Sena (UBT) has joined hands with those who betrayed Mumbai.

"Mumbai belongs to Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray. But, his son is being dragged helplessly behind those who opposed Balasaheb all along his life. Uddhav should clarify whether he will compel Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his anti-Savarkar slur," said Kesarkar.

"Balasaheb had always opposed the Congress. I'll close down Shiv Sena, but won't go with Congress ever in my life, he used to say. But, Uddhav has made himself helpless before them," Kesarkar said.

Meanwhile, Kirtikar said that at least 17 parties in the alliance represent the dynatic rule and have absolutely no contribution in the development of the country.

"It was very dishartening to see that Rahul Gandhi, who had used derogatory words for Savarkar, was hugged by Aaditya Thackeray," Kirtikar said, adding that was wrong on Uddhav's part to rub shoulders with leaders of Samajwadi Party that allegedly shot down Kar Sevaks at Ayodhya and Lalu Prasad Yadav who had allegedly stopped the Yatra for the temple.

The two leaders from Shiv Sena also accused Thackeray of selfishness. "Had he severed ties qith BJP if he were made CM?" they asked and appealed Uddhav to show guts by taking the INDIA leaders to the memorial of Balasaheb Thackeray.

They also termed the INDIA alliance as a bunch of corrupt parties.

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, too criticised the INDIA alliance. The "‘Ghamandia’ Alliance meeting is nothing but a meeting of ‘cowards’," he said.

"Have you all come together to protect democracy or to save your own respective families? Has ‘my family my responsibility’ motto being taken over at the national level? The ‘Quit India’ campaign had got kickstarted from Mumbai and today on behalf of Mumbaikars we are asking you all ‘Chale Jao’ (Go Away)," he added.

“The reason I call them cowards is because none of these parties have the courage to face the BJP on its own. Not a single party is able to talk against the developmental works undertaken by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The reason I call their meeting a ‘child’s play’ is because of the statements made by UBT leader Uddhavji Thackeray. His statements about the Lok Sabha are utter childish and naïve – ‘We have many prime ministerial candidates, whereas you have only one’. Is this how they intend to carry out the administration of a country? Is there a system like this in a democratic set-up?" Shelar added.