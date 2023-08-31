 'PM Modi Gets Nervous On Adani Matter', Says Rahul Gandhi As He Calls For JPC Probe Again
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'PM Modi Gets Nervous On Adani Matter', Says Rahul Gandhi As He Calls For JPC Probe Again

'PM Modi Gets Nervous On Adani Matter', Says Rahul Gandhi As He Calls For JPC Probe Again

A thorough investigation should take place in the Adani matter, Rahul Gandhi told reporters in Mumbai.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should probe reports that Adani family associates invested "hundreds of millions" in the company through opaque investment funds based in Mauritius.

Billionaire Gautam Adani's group was on Thursday hit by fresh allegations of associates of the promoter family using Mauritius-based 'opaque' investment funds to secretly invest hundreds of millions of dollars to fuel the spectacular rise in group stocks during 2013 to 2018, a charge the conglomerate denied vehemently.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi To Address Youth Voters In Raipur On September 2
article-image

A thorough investigation should take place in the Adani matter, Rahul Gandhi told reporters in Mumbai.

"Why is PM Modi silent? Why doesn't he get this investigated," Gandhi asked.

"Prominent global financial newspapers have raised very important questions on the Adani matter," Rahul Gandhi said, brandishing copies of the newspapers.

"India's reputation is at stake ahead of the G20 meet in the country. PM Modi should take action and get the Adani issue investigated," he said.

Read Also
‘Entire Ladakh Knows..’: Rahul Gandhi On New Map Released By China
article-image

On Special Session of Parliament

"I think maybe it is an indicator of a little panic. Same type of panic that happened when I spoke in Parliament House, panic that suddenly made them revoke my Parliament membership.

"So, I think it is panic because these matters are very close to the PM. Whenever you touch the Adani matter, the PM gets very uncomfortable and very nervous," Gandhi said.

Read Also
Watch: Rahul Gandhi's Kind Gesture For Mallikarjun Kharge! Opens Water Bottle & Pours It In Glass...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'PM Modi Gets Nervous On Adani Matter', Says Rahul Gandhi As He Calls For JPC Probe Again

'PM Modi Gets Nervous On Adani Matter', Says Rahul Gandhi As He Calls For JPC Probe Again

All About 18-Year-Old Gangster 'King Maya': Arrested For Killing Amazon Employee In Delhi’s...

All About 18-Year-Old Gangster 'King Maya': Arrested For Killing Amazon Employee In Delhi’s...

G20 Summit 2023: Helicopters Land At Le Meridien Hotel, Dramatic Visuals Surface

G20 Summit 2023: Helicopters Land At Le Meridien Hotel, Dramatic Visuals Surface

Aditya-L1 Solar Mission To Shed More Light On Present & Future Of Sun: ARIES Director

Aditya-L1 Solar Mission To Shed More Light On Present & Future Of Sun: ARIES Director

Elections In J&K Can Be Held At Any Time, Restoration Of Statehood Will Take Some Time: Centre Tells...

Elections In J&K Can Be Held At Any Time, Restoration Of Statehood Will Take Some Time: Centre Tells...