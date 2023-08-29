Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi To Address Youth Voters In Raipur On September 2

Rahul Gandhi | FPJ

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a mass gathering of youth voters in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on September 2. This is his first such interaction with the youth since the Congress government came to power in the state in 2018.

During the event, Gandhi will discuss the schemes and achievements of the Bhupesh Baghel government in the sector of youth development and employment. He will also interact with the youth and listen to their issues and concerns.

The Congress claims that the unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh is the lowest in the country. They say that they have provided employment to 5 lakh young men and women, and have also given government jobs to 1 lakh youth.

The government has also planned the CG Rojgar Mission to provide jobs to 15 lakh youth in the coming five years.

The BJP, however, has accused the Congress government of corruption. They say that there have been numerous scams in the state, including the PSC scam, Vyapam scam, police recruitment scam, and teacher recruitment scam.

The BJP has also questioned the Congress government's relationship with the online illegal betting Mahadev app. They have also asked why the government is creating hurdles in the investigation of central probing agencies like the ED.

The event is expected to be a major political event in Chhattisgarh. It will be interesting to see how Rahul Gandhi responds to the BJP's allegations and how he interacts with the youth of the state.

