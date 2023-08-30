Watch: Rahul Gandhi's Kind Gesture For Mallikarjun Kharge! Opens Water Bottle & Pours It In Glass For Congress Chief

A heartwarming act by Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader and Wayanad MP, is capturing the attention of the internet on Wednesday. A video shared by Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate showcases Rahul Gandhi's kind gesture towards Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. In the video, Rahul Gandhi assists Kharge by pouring water into a glass for him, as Kharge faced difficulty in opening the bottle.

The video reportedly originates from an event in Karnataka where the two leaders launched the state government's Gruha Lakshmi Scheme in Mysuru earlier today. The touching moment unfolds as 81-year-old Kharge and Gandhi sit together on stage. When Kharge struggles with opening a water bottle, Gandhi, seated beside him, promptly offers to help. Gandhi not only opens the bottle but also pours water into a glass and presents it to Kharge.

Shrinate, tweeting the video, wrote, "Kindness and respect for elders are qualities that are part of personality. Rahul ji is a very nice person - this is reflected in his nature."

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kharge, Rahul launch Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

Karnataka's Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, along with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, officially launched the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme by the state government in Mysuru today. During his speech at the event, Gandhi expressed that his party believes in the principle of the government serving the betterment of underprivileged individuals.

The Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, a significant electoral commitment made by the Congress party during the Karnataka elections, aims to extend a monthly financial support of Rs 2,000 to approximately 1.1 crore female heads of households. For the fiscal year 2023-24, the government has allocated a substantial fund of Rs 17,500 crore for the successful implementation of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.