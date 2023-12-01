Mumbai News: Senior Income Tax Official Sent To Jail For 6 Months In 2016 Railway Ticket Checker Assault Case | representational pic

Mumbai: In a recent judicial decision on November 28th, Rishi Kumar Madanprasad Singh, a senior officer of the Income Tax department, has been convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh for assaulting a railway ticket checker Sujitkumar Gupta at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in October 2016.

Found guilty under sections 353, 332, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code, Rishi Kumar escalated a routine ticket check into a physical altercation, invoking his identity as the Assistant Income Tax Commissioner.

Accused Secured Bail And Challenged Verdict In Higher Court

Sessions judge Dr. Swapnil Tawshikar mandated Rs 50,000 of the fine to be paid as compensation to Gupta. Despite the conviction, Rishi Kumar secured release on bail by paying the entire fine, retaining the option to challenge the verdict in a higher court.

The incident unfolded in 2016, leading to the intervention of railway staff and subsequent detention by the Government Railway Police (GRP). This case emphasizes the importance of respectful interactions with public servants and underscores that individuals, regardless of their positions, are not above the law.