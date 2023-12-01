Mumbai News: CBI Raids Top Railways Officials; 2 Caught Accepting Bribe Red-Handed | Representatie image

Mumbai: Major CBI raids were conducted on top Indian Railways officials. According to preliminary reports, two senior indian railways store services officers posted in Mumbai with Central and Western Railways were arrested for corruption. Both the officers were held while accepting bribes red-handed along with 10 private individuals and contractors giving bribes to the two top railway officials. CBI raids and searches are still in progress at both officers' residences and offices.

This is developing story. More details are awaited.