Mumbai News: Ruckus & Assault During New Year's Eve At Goregaon Sports Club; 2 FIRS Registered

Goregaon Sports Club |

Mumbai: A member of the Goregaon Sports Club was allegedly assaulted and thrashed by three persons on the night of December 31.

The victim, Rajesh Bajaj, 44, a resident of Lokhandwala Complex in the Andheri area, said he is a regular at the Goregaon Sports Club, and on the day of the incident, he had gone to celebrate the New Year.

Victim narrates ordeal

Talking to FPJ, Bajaj narrated what happened on Sunday. "I had gone for dinner and drinks, and was enjoying some time with my couple of friends. We had drinks, and every time I go there, the spectators request me to dance. Same happened that day, I was dancing to popular music, while balancing a glass full of liquor placed on my head. People were enjoying and screaming 'once more'," said Bajaj.

He continued, "Out of nowhere, a man named Ajay Sharma told me my dance was obscene and dangerous and started to abuse me. When one of my friends tried to intervene, Sharma started assaulting him, and then me. Joining Sharma, another person named Mukund Bhuta assaulted me as well. They kicked me, punched me and abused me till I bled."

On Monday early hours, i.e. January 1, at around 12:15 am, Bajaj dialled the Mumbai Police control room, and soon a team of police from Bangur Nagar arrived. Bajaj alleges that the police instead of helping him, started to abuse him and eventually dragged him to the police station. "I was bruised and bleeding, I kept telling them to provide medical aid, but they didn't bother. All night, they treated me like a criminal when I was the victim there. I was detained at the police station, and they didn't let me go till noon," said Bajaj, adding that he was surprised to know that when he had passed out while waiting at the detection room, the police and Ajay Sharma registered a FIR against him. Bajaj also claims that a contabsle allegedly snatched his phone and didn't return it until morning. "I had shot some videos to be used as evidence, but when I got my phone back, it was all gone and the cash total of ₹18,000 too had disappeared from my pockets," alleged Bajaj.

"It was shocking. They refused to take my FIR, but they took one, against me, based on Sharma's statement. Later in the morning, the senior at the police station took my complaint, before letting me go," he added.

In the cross FIR, registered by Ajay Sharma, he alleged that Bajaj was dangerously dancing and when he was asked to spot by him, and the management team of the sports club, Bajaj allegedly initiated the assault. Both Bajaj and Sharma's statements were recorded by a woman constable named Puja Shinde.

2 FIRs registered at police station

At present, two FIRs have been registered at Bangur Nagar police station, one against Bajaj, and one by Bajaj. Even though no arrests have been made by the police, the senior police official Pramod Tawde told FPJ that they will soon summon the accused, under section 41A of CrPC.

"We have the CCTV camera footage from the sports club. We will investigate thoroughly and accordingly the culprits will be arrested," said Tawde. When asked about Bajaj's illicit detainment, Tawde said it was procedural and assured no atrocities were committed by his team.

Bajaj who went to get a medical examination at Shatabdi Hospital claims to have damaged his ribs that was done during the scuffle in the sports bar.