Mumbai: Goregaon Sports Club alters premises, BMC warns of action

The BMC has issued a warning to Goregaon Sports Club in Malad West to demolish unauthorised alterations being carried out on the premises. Failing self-demolition, the civic body will raze the construction at the club’s risk and cost, the notice stated. The BMC’s P-North ward has sent two notices to the club within a week for violating fire safety norms.

The first notice was sent on October 4 by the executive engineer of P-North building and factory department, under section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. The civic staff had inspected the club on October 3 and found that the work on first floor in Block A was being undertaken to merge the store area with the kitchen, Moreover, the bar counter in the restaurant was in contravention of the approved plan. Moreover, the kitchen door in the coffee shop was shifted at odds with the approved plan.

As per the BMC, monsoon sheds have been constructed on the terrace of blocks A and B using MS pipes and tensile structures. The notice stated that restaurants are being run in the connecting passage between blocks A and B. The seating arrangements are also blocking the emergency exit. All this was allegedly carried out without the BMC’s permission, “which could lead to a major fire hazard”.

On January 3, the BMC demolished an unauthorised construction at the club, which had been reminded that unauthorised constructions came up despite demolitions. “The club should remove all the illegal alterations, failing which it would be held responsible for any untoward incident,” the notice stated. The second notice was sent on October 7, which also warned the club to take immediate steps.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner (P-North) Kiran Dighavkar confirmed that the notice has been sent to the club. The club president, Vinay Jain, did not respond to calls and messages from this reporter. The Free Press Journal has copies of both the notices.