Mumbai News: RPF's Crime Prevention Unit Nabs Notorious Thief At Kalyan Railway Station

Mumbai: The Crime Prevention Team of Railway Protection Force Central Railways Mumbai division apprehended a 22-year-old individual, identified as Aurangzeb Amanullah Pathan, hailing from Mahavir Nagar, Pune on July 25 at Kalyan railway station. The suspect was caught with two stolen mobile phones and cash ₹3,200 during a routine checking and patrolling operation aimed at preventing crime at the station.

According to CR officials, during the interrogation, Pathan revealed that he had turned to theft as a desperate measure to make ends meet for his family. He claimed that his employer had failed to pay his salary, leaving him unable to fulfill his family's daily needs, leading him to resort to stealing phones and purses of unsuspecting passengers.

Stolen items found in possession of accused

"The stolen items found in the possession of the accused included a Vivo mobile phone with a Vodafone SIM, valued at ₹8,000 rupees, and another Vivo mobile phone with a Jio SIM, worth ₹10,000 along with ₹3,200 rupees in cash" said officials.

According to Chief Public relations officer of CR Dr Shivraj Manaspure, further investigation into the matter revealed that a theft FIR had already been registered against the accused under section 381 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, at Chandan Nagar Police Station in Pune City

Crime Prevention Team acted swiftly

"The Crime Prevention Team of RPF Central Railways coordinated with the authorities at Chandan Nagar Police Station and handed over the suspect along with the stolen mobile phones and cash, for further legal proceedings," he said.

"The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of crime prevention measures and the need to address underlying socio-economic issues that may drive individuals to engage in unlawful activities" said an official of CR.

