Mumbai: RPF of Western Railway arrest habitual thief from Naigoan Railway station

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Western Railway, arrested a habutual offenders from Naigoan Railway station on February 20th 2022. Later he was identified as Rizwan Hanif Shaikh, Age 39 years residents of Mumbra, Thane ( Maharashtra) and accepted the guilt of committing theft . For further investigation, he was handed over to GRP Borivali.

According to a senior railway officials against Rizwan Hanif Shaikh total 10 theft cases already registered in the different government railway police stations of suburban section, including five with Borivali GRP alone.

"After getting few complaints about phone and laptop theft in same manner movement of the suspect and various dark spots at and around station were mapped and analysed and the movement of suspect was anticipated in advance, surveillance was being done actively which finally led to arrest of the suspect" said a senior railway officials adding that 5 theft cases occurred at Borivali station on different dates in which 2 laptops and 3 mobiles were stolen worth Rs 155738/-. In this regard, RPF incharge of Borivali along with crime prevention team minutely checked the footage of said theft cases and identified same suspect in all cases.

The CCTV footage was further analysed and it was found that the suspect after committing theft boarded local train and deboarded at Nallasopara every time. Therefore, continuous surveillance was being done from Borivali to Nallasopara section. On February 20th said suspect was noticed to board in local train from Borivali station. Immediately, WR RPFs crime prevention team members also boarded the same train and supsect was apprehended when he tried to get down at Naigaon station. He was brought to Borivali post where he told his name Rizwan Hanif Shaikh, Age 39 years residents of Mumbra and accepted the guilt of committing theft.

Previous case history of Accused

On checking previous record, it was found that five other cases have also been registered against him for theft under section 379 IPC at various GRP and city Police stations. Therefore, total 10 cases of theft have been found to be registered against him.

Operation Yatri Suraksha

RPF Mumbai Division, WR is working tirelessly to catch TOPB/Robbery offenders. Due to consistent planned working, substantial improvement has occurred in both prevention and detection of such cases by RPF. Firstly, there is a drop of around 20 percent in the total number of TOPB cases registered in 2021 as compared to 2020. Secondly, out of the total cases registered, RPF detection in robbery cases improved from around 26 percent in 2020 to 36 percent in 2021. Similarly, RPF detection in TOPB cases has improved from 3.5 percent in 2020 to 5.6 percent in 2021 to further 13 percent in 2022 (till January). The drive of prevention and detection of passenger crimes is further being intensified to give better results.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 07:04 PM IST