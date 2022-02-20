WR’s RPF catches habitual thief at Andheri station with the help of CCTV surveillance footage

Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are always at the forefront to protect and secure the lives of passengers. In yet another instance of keen surveillance, WR’s RPF team caught a habitual thief with the help of CCTV surveillance at Andheri.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, RPF Crime Prevention Detection Squad (CPDS) made a subtle observation of the CCTV footage of a recent case of theft that had occurred at Andheri station, wherein the thief boarded a slow local train and stole a passenger’s mobile phone. Through close monitoring of the footage, the team was able to identify the suspect and a suspicious person was apprehended by the CPDS team at Andheri station. Upon further investigation, the suspect revealed his identity as Alauddin Noor Islam Sheikh, 29 years, a resident of Bandra (West) and admitted the guilt of theft. He was handed over to GRP/Andheri where a case was registered against him under GRP ADH CR 12/2022 u/s 379 IPC. RPF Andheri also detected that the accused was a habitual offender and had 9 other cases of IPC including theft and robbery, NDPS Act and one case under RP(UP) Act registered against him.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:12 PM IST