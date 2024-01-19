Mumbai News: Robbery Bid At Gunpoint, 2 Held Within 24 Hours

Representational Image

Mumbai: The Vakola police have arrested two persons for robbing a jeweller of half kilo gold worth ₹31 lakh at gunpoint. One of the accused is on the run. The robbery bid was reported on Friday morning by the jeweller who let the men enter his house as he knew one of them.

The meeting started without suspicion but one of them pulled out a pistol, looted the complainant and fled. The police traced the accused after fishing out detailed information on the jeweller's acquaintance. Teams were formed to investigate the case and two of them were caught while trying to leave the city.