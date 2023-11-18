 Mumbai News: 2 Arrested For Gold Robbery At Gunpoint At Kalbadevi Road Jewelry Factory
Mumbai News: 2 Arrested For Gold Robbery At Gunpoint At Kalbadevi Road Jewelry Factory

On November 9, two unidentified individuals reportedly looted the factory, brandishing a pistol and a knife to intimidate the victims. Acting on the information received, the Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg police initiated an investigation, leading to the subsequent arrest of both suspects.

Updated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
2 Arrested For Gold Robbery At Gunpoint At Kalbadevi Road Jewelry Factory | Representational Image

The police have apprehended two individuals in connection with the gunpoint robbery of 130 grams of gold at a gold jewelry manufacturer's factory on Kalbadevi Road.

Incident Details

Incident Details

Identification through CCTV Footage

During the course of the investigation, police officers reviewed CCTV footage, identifying a person named Rajesh Bodhu Rai (34) as a suspect with a previous criminal record.

The police launched a search operation and successfully apprehended Rajesh Bodhu Rai in Delhi through technical investigation. During Rai's interrogation, he revealed the involvement of Vasant Pelli alias Chitu in the robbery. Subsequently, the police arrested Chitu from Virar.

Primary Suspect and Background Information

The main accused in the robbery is identified as Rajesh Bodhu Rai, a resident of Madhubani, Bihar. Both arrested individuals had reportedly conducted a reconnaissance of the area before carrying out the robbery.

The police presented Rajesh Bodhu Rai and Vasant Pelli alias Chitu before the court, where they were remanded to police custody for further investigation. The court will oversee the ongoing legal proceedings against the accused individuals.

article-image

