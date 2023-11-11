Mumbai News: Jewellery Manufacturing Factory Robbed at Gunpoint; Gold Worth ₹7 Lakh Stolen | Representative image

Mumbai: Two unidentified individuals entered a jewellery manufacturing factory near Krishna Murari Hotel on Kalbadevi Road in Mumbai and carried out a robbery at gunpoint, making off with 130 grams of gold valued at Rs seven lakh. The Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg police station has filed an FIR in connection with the incident and initiated an investigation.

According to information from LT Marg police, the robbery occurred on Thursday at 7 pm when two unknown individuals entered the gold jewellery manufacturing factory armed with a country-made pistol and a knife, looting the gold.

The age of both accused involved in the robbery is estimated to be between 35 and 40 years. Police are currently reviewing all CCTV footage in the area as part of their efforts to solve the case.

