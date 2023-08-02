Mumbai News: Retired Constable Cheated By Peer, FIR Lodged At Dadar Police Station | Representative Image

Mumbai: A police sub-inspector (PSI) has been booked for allegedly cheating his retired peer of Rs 17 lakh on the pretext of selling him a house. In his complaint lodged at the Dadar police station, Ramesh Sawant, who retired as constable in 2019, said that he and the accused PSI Imran Patel lived in the same quarters.

Accused posted in Pune to be called for inquiry

When Sawant told Patel that he was looking to buy a house, the latter said that he owned a land in Dadar West and added that a house construction is also underway there. He offered to buy the residence for Rs45 lakh. The accused even gave Sawant a tour of the plot and then took several installments between 2019 and 2022. Later, the PSI started giving evasive replies when queried about the deal, prompting Sawant to lodge a complaint.

Currently, the accused is posted in Pune and he will be called for inquiry soon, said a cop.

