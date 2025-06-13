 Mumbai News: Residents Demand Accountability On BMC’s Grass Plantation Claims At Shivaji Park, Urge Post-Monsoon Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Residents Demand Accountability On BMC’s Grass Plantation Claims At Shivaji Park, Urge Post-Monsoon Action

Mumbai News: Residents Demand Accountability On BMC’s Grass Plantation Claims At Shivaji Park, Urge Post-Monsoon Action

The residents of Dadar's Shivaji Park area are again up in arms against the BMC for making false claims of starting testing grass variety to be planted at the ground. Shivaji Park residents ALM Vaibhav Rege refused media reports saying that the residents met BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
Today's pics showing no grass plantation started at the demarcated area | Photo Credits: Shivaji Park residents ALM Vaibhav Rege

Mumbai: The residents of Dadar's Shivaji Park area are again up in arms against the BMC for making false claims of starting testing grass variety to be planted at the ground.

Shivaji Park residents ALM Vaibhav Rege said, "The G-North ward Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Vinayak Vispute told media that they have started sowing seeds and the testing will be completed within 10 days. In reality, on ground only barracading has been done on a side of the park where the testing is expected."

However, the residents are demanding accountability from the BMC and the grass to be sustained if planted after the onset of monsoon.

Today's pics showing no grass plantation started at the demarcated area

Today's pics showing no grass plantation started at the demarcated area | Photo Credits: Shivaji Park residents ALM Vaibhav Rege

Rege also refused media reports saying that the residents met BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

FPJ Shorts
Chennai Weather Update: City To Experience Moderate To Heavy Showers; IMD Predicts Yellow Alert
Chennai Weather Update: City To Experience Moderate To Heavy Showers; IMD Predicts Yellow Alert
Rupee Slides Sharply Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Oil Spike Adds Pressure On Currency
Rupee Slides Sharply Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Oil Spike Adds Pressure On Currency
Iran's Army Chief Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC head Hossein Salami Killed In Israel's Preemptive Strikes 'Operation Rising Lion': Reports
Iran's Army Chief Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC head Hossein Salami Killed In Israel's Preemptive Strikes 'Operation Rising Lion': Reports
Viral: Old Video Shows Elephant Crashing Picnic Near Assam-Arunachal Border; Netizens Blame People, Authorities
Viral: Old Video Shows Elephant Crashing Picnic Near Assam-Arunachal Border; Netizens Blame People, Authorities

We met the ward officer last week asking if there is a possibility that plantations can be postponed to post-monsoon. Rs 80 lakhs funds have been sanctioned for the work and we feel it should not be wasted. The park has natural grass cover during monsoon," the residents said.

Assistant municipal commissioner, Vinayak Vispute said told the FPJ the residents met him last week seeking an update on grass plantation. "I agree the plantation has been delayed. The ward staff was engaged in other works. The residents met me last week asking if there is a possibility that plantation can be done post-monsoon. The possibility will be checked."

Vispute added that the ward is still waiting for the Rs 80 lakhs funds sanctioned from the enviornment department. While, senior officer from environment department confirmed that funds are sanctioned but the ward office needs to followup with the accounts department.

In February, the MPCB directed the BMC to develop green patches at Shivaji Park to control the dust pollution. The MPCB issued a notice to BMC’s Environment Department directing time-bound actions to be taken to control the flying red dust. The G-North ward office is responsible to implement the directions. The main measures include sowing grass seeds before the monsoon begins and appointing a ‘curator’ to maintain the ground among others.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Begins Grass Growth Testing At Shivaji Park After Air Pollution Concerns
article-image

The BMC scrapped its original plan to remove a 9-inch soil layer from Dadar’s Shivaji Park to address the problem of flying dust after IIT-B experts told the MPCB that that soil removal is not a feasible long-term solution. The IIT-B instead advised growing grass which can hold the soil.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AI171 Pilots From Mumbai Remembered Fondly As Tributes Pour In After Ahmedabad Crash

AI171 Pilots From Mumbai Remembered Fondly As Tributes Pour In After Ahmedabad Crash

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Mumbai Rains Update: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alert In Maharashtra; City Set To Experience Heavy...

Mumbai Rains Update: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alert In Maharashtra; City Set To Experience Heavy...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare's Relative From Mumbai Among Air India Crew Members...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare's Relative From Mumbai Among Air India Crew Members...

Air India's London-Bound Flight AIC129 Returns To Mumbai: FlightRadar24

Air India's London-Bound Flight AIC129 Returns To Mumbai: FlightRadar24