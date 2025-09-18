Mumbai News: Renowned Climate Activist Chetan Singh Solanki Resigns As Professor From IIT-B To Teach One Billion People Worldwide About Climate Change

Prof. Chetan Singh Solanki with his solar-powered bus during the Energy Swaraj Yatra | File Photo

Mumbai: Climate crusader Chetan Singh Solanki, a renowned professor with Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has announced his resignation from the prestigious institution to bring one billion people into climate action. Leaving the classroom of a few hundreds, the professor now aims to teach a billion people about climate change and consumption literacy.

Founder of Energy Swaraj Foundation

Best known as the ‘solar man of India’, Prof. Solanki is the founder of the Energy Swaraj Foundation and the driving force behind the ‘Energy Swaraj Yatra’, a Gandhian-style solar journey aimed at promoting energy self-sufficiency and sustainability at the grassroots level. He has announced to step down from his prestigious post at IIT-B and dedicate himself fully to the cause of climate action.

Solar Yatra Across the Nation

In 2020, Prof. Solanki started the Energy Swaraj Yatra through a special solar bus to bring awareness about the serious issue of climate change and to make common citizens, educational institutions and government machinery take action in the right direction.

In the last five years, he has traveled 68,000 km across the country in the solar bus and gave more than 1,650 lectures on the subject of climate change. During this journey, he understood the inaction of common people and institutions towards climate change and created many programs for solutions.

Warning of Irreversible Climate Change

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Solanki said that awareness is not enough as there is a need for immediate action towards climate correction. He said that the earth is reaching its threshold of climate change, which will start to become irreversible in the next three to four years. He added that once the planet reached the break-down point of two degrees celsius in the next 25 to 30 years, climate change would be irreversible.

“The problem is becoming worse every passing year as technologies and policies are clearly not working. I feel there is an immense need for me to carry out my yatra extensively and that freedom was not available when I had a few students to teach. I will get prestige and comfort at the college but my purpose won’t be fulfilled therefore leaving IIT-B is the need of the hour,” he said, adding that October 23 will be his last working day at the institution.

Finite Earth Movement for One Billion People

In order to spread awareness about the problem, Solanki has initiated the Finite Earth Movement, which aims to bring one billion people to climate action in three years. The idea behind this movement is to travel across the world and inspire people to reduce their carbon emission by consuming finite resources.

He will be travelling across the country till December in his solar-powered bus and will start travelling to other countries from January along with the climate change awareness tools designed by him.

Also Watch:

Urgency for Action Beyond Technology

“While science, technology and economy can grow, the planet can not. However, the number of our clothes, vehicles and buildings are continuously increasing. From a piece of cloth to a simple WhatsApp message, every resource utilisation emits carbon. We are already consuming resources worth 1.8 Earth. Just by reducing utilisation, every person can do climate correction, without the need of any technology or policy,” he added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/