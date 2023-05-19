Mumbai News: Rajeev Tyagi named Director (Projects) of MMRCL

Rajeev Tyagi | Sourced Photo

Mumbai: Rajeev Tyagi, a senior official from the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), has taken charge as the Director (Project) of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited on May 10. He will succeed Atul Gadgil, Director (Works) of Pune Metro, who was temporarily assigned the additional responsibility after the retirement of Mahesh Kumar Agrawal on November 30 last year.

Rajeev Tyagi joined as IRSE in 1989

Having joined the IRSE in 1989 as an Assistant Engineer in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, Rajeev Tyagi has an extensive background in track modernisation. He has held various positions within the Mumbai suburban system of Central Railway, where he played a key role in the implementation of different track machines and maintenance practices.

Before assuming his current role, Tyagi served as the Chief General Manager at the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) in Mumbai. His responsibilities included overseeing the crucial JN Port-Vaitarna Section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC). DFCCIL, a public sector undertaking, focuses on the planning, development, and operation of Dedicated Freight Corridors.

Tyagi was Chief Engineer for South Central Railway

Prior to his posting at DFCCIL, Tyagi held the position of Chief Engineer (Track Procurement) in South Central Railway (SCR). In this role, he was responsible for the planning and procurement of pathway material for the entire SCR.

Throughout his career, Tyagi has been recognized for his accomplishments. He received the General Manager's Award twice, in 1998 and 2006, and was honored with the prestigious Minister of Railway's Award in 2008.

Read Also MMRCL soon to receive second rake for Mumbai Metro 3 train trials

In addition to his professional achievements, Tyagi has undergone specialized training in Advanced Management in Singapore, track monitoring in Italy, urban train infrastructure systems in Germany and Denmark, and heavy haul systems in the United States.

With his vast experience and expertise, Rajeev Tyagi is expected to contribute significantly to the successful execution of projects under MMRCL.