MMRCL soon to receive second rake for Mumbai Metro 3 train trials

Mumbai Metro 3 train |

Mumbai: The second train for Mumbai Metro Line 3 connecting Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ was ready and out of the production facility in Andhra Pradesh. It has headed towards Mumbai from the manufacturing unit in Andhra's Sri City and will be reaching within 10 days after covering a distance of 1400 kms by road.

According to a report in Indian Express, post delivery of the train at the Aarey Metro depot, it will be assembled and then added to the trial run fleet. The assembly will take a total of 15-20 days.

The trial runs are currently conducted on the route of Sariput Nagar, Aarey and Marol Naka stations with the train rake that was delivered in August 2022.

Adding a new train to the fleet will boost up theh trial runs on both tracks simultaneously while giving an idea of the accuracy of the newly built crossover tracks.

MMRC plans to extend trial runs

The MMRC is planning extend the trial run stretch till Sahar station once the ongoing crossover track work is done. With a plan to commission Phase 1 in December 2023, the Phase 1 will be launched from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to SEEPZ with nine rakes.

On Sunday, December 11, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMCL) flagged trial run of the city's first underground metro project Metro 3 which connects Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ areas.

Initial train trial runs completed

While on Wednesday, December 21, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Wednesday confirmed that the initial train trial runs have been completed of Metro Line 3.