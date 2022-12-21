e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro underground line Colaba-Bandra-Seepz's initial trial run completes; watch video

Mumbai Metro underground line Colaba-Bandra-Seepz's initial trial run completes; watch video

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Wednesday confirmed that the initial train trial runs have been completed of Metro Line 3 connecting within Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai metro train (left) and screengrab of trail run video (right) | FPJ
Follow us on

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Wednesday confirmed that the initial train trial runs have been completed of Metro Line 3 connecting within Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ.

A video of the trial run was shared on the Metro Line 3 official Twitter handle.

On Sunday, December 11, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMCL) flagged trial run of the city's first underground metro project Metro 3 which connects Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ areas.

According to the MMRCL, the Metro line 3 will have a number of positive effects; the officials said that the smart LED lighting systems will reduce energy consumption, stated a report in News18.

The report further quoted officials saying that the metro line will result in a 6.65 lakh daily trip reduction in vehicles as well as a 3.54 lakh daily litre reduction in fuel usage. The corridor will lower annual CO2 emissions by 2.61 lakh tonnes. According to MMRCL officials, there would be a 35% reduction in traffic and noise pollution.

Mumbai Metro Line 3

The Aqualine of the Mumbai metro is 33.5 km-long underground metro line which will begin from Navy Nagar in South Mumbai and connect it to Aarey Depot in north-centre of the city. The metro line is expected to reduce load on local train between Bandra-Churchgate.

Implemented by MMRCL, the project has a 170 metre-long twin tunnel passing under Mithi river between Bandra Kurla Complex and Dharavi stations.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Godrej Properties' site used to make ready-mix concrete, fire safety protocols violated,...

Mumbai: Godrej Properties' site used to make ready-mix concrete, fire safety protocols violated,...

MMRCL soon to receive second rake for Mumbai Metro 3 train trials

MMRCL soon to receive second rake for Mumbai Metro 3 train trials

Mumbai updates: Breastfeeding pods to come up on CSMT, Dadar & Thane stations soon

Mumbai updates: Breastfeeding pods to come up on CSMT, Dadar & Thane stations soon

Mumbai: Diversion near Haji Ali Dargah goes viral for displaying 'Smoke Weed Everyday' message;...

Mumbai: Diversion near Haji Ali Dargah goes viral for displaying 'Smoke Weed Everyday' message;...

COVID-19: Maharashtra to form panel after Centre's advisory to monitor situation amid spurt in cases...

COVID-19: Maharashtra to form panel after Centre's advisory to monitor situation amid spurt in cases...