Mumbai Metro underground line Colaba-Bandra-Seepz's initial trial run completes; watch video

Mumbai metro train (left) and screengrab of trail run video (right) | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Wednesday confirmed that the initial train trial runs have been completed of Metro Line 3 connecting within Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ.

A video of the trial run was shared on the Metro Line 3 official Twitter handle.

On Sunday, December 11, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMCL) flagged trial run of the city's first underground metro project Metro 3 which connects Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ areas.

According to the MMRCL, the Metro line 3 will have a number of positive effects; the officials said that the smart LED lighting systems will reduce energy consumption, stated a report in News18.

The report further quoted officials saying that the metro line will result in a 6.65 lakh daily trip reduction in vehicles as well as a 3.54 lakh daily litre reduction in fuel usage. The corridor will lower annual CO2 emissions by 2.61 lakh tonnes. According to MMRCL officials, there would be a 35% reduction in traffic and noise pollution.

Mumbai Metro Line 3

The Aqualine of the Mumbai metro is 33.5 km-long underground metro line which will begin from Navy Nagar in South Mumbai and connect it to Aarey Depot in north-centre of the city. The metro line is expected to reduce load on local train between Bandra-Churchgate.

Implemented by MMRCL, the project has a 170 metre-long twin tunnel passing under Mithi river between Bandra Kurla Complex and Dharavi stations.