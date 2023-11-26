Mumbai News: Rains, Thunderstorms Lash Parts Of City Again; To Continue For Next 3-4 Hours

Following a morning thunderstorm and rainfall, Mumbai experienced another bout of rains in the evening, expected to persist for a few more hours. The altered weather conditions have led to an improvement in Mumbai's air quality. The India Meteorological Department had previously forecasted rainfall in Mumbai, issuing an orange alert for today, November 26th.

Mumbai and Palghar are set to witness intense rainfall in the coming 3-4 hours, accompanied by thunderstorms and winds at speeds of 30-40 km per hour. Additionally, on Sunday, November 26, and Monday, November 27, heavy rainfall is expected to make a return, with thunderstorms and rainfall continuing in various areas

Mumbai residents, elated by the unforeseen rainfall, enthusiastically shared pictures and videos on social media platforms.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai.

IMD has predicted heavy rains, thunderstorms and hail storms in parts of Maharashtra today. pic.twitter.com/euy7IV9Cet — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

Rains expected across several parts of the state

According to information provided by the meteorological department, a signal for heavy rainfall has been issued today in northern Maharashtra, particularly in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Nashik. Furthermore, tomorrow, November 27, and the day after, there is a possibility of intense rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, in Akola and Buldhana of Vidarbha. The coastal areas of North Konkan, North Maharashtra, and Marathwada are also likely to witness rainfall with thunderstorms today and tomorrow in some places. Vidarbha is expected to experience heavy rainfall with thunderstorms on November 27 and 28. Farmers are urged to take precautions to safeguard their crops from the heavy rainfall. The weather department has provided this advisory to ensure preparedness.