Mumbai News: PSI Arrested By ACB For Seeking Bribe From Motorist

The Mumbai Unit of ACB has arrested a traffic police sub inspector for allegedly seeking a bribe from a motorist. The victim had traffic violation challans pending and in order to release the vehicle of the victim, the accused officer had demanded a bribe, the officials informed on Friday.

The accused public servant has been identified as PSI Francis Rego posted with the Sahar Traffic Division.

According to the ACB, the complainant has two four wheeler vehicles and the said vehicles are used for work in a cab aggregator company. Out of the said vehicles, one vehicle is driven by the complainant himself and the other vehicle is chauffeured.

On Thursday, the driver of the other vehicle contacted the complainant on phone and informed that the vehicle he was driving has been impounded by the Sahar Traffic Police at Bisleri Junction, Andheri East, Mumbai and a traffic violation fine of Rs 17,000 is pending on the said vehicle.

The complainant was informed that a bribe of Rs 2000 is being demanded in order to release the vehicle. As the complainant did not want to pay a bribe to the public servant, he visited the ACB and filed a written complaint the same day, officials said.

"In pursuance of the complaint received, it was found that the public servant had demanded a bribe during a verification that was conducted on the allegations made by the complainant. Accordingly, a trap was laid and PSI Rego was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2000 from the complainant," said an ACB official.

A case has been registered against PSI Rego under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused official would be produced before the concerned court for remand, said the officials.