Mumbai News: Promising Job At JJ & St George Hospitals, Man Dupes 29 People Of ₹5.38 Lakh

Mumbai: The Yellow Gate police have began a search for a man who, poising as a senior doctor affiliated with the Directorate of Medical Educational and Research in Mumbai, duped over 29 people of ₹5.38 lakh.

The accused, promising lucrative positions at J J Hospital and St George Hospital, extracted money from aspiring candidates, citing various job roles such as clerks, sweepers, medical officers, and peons. Subsequently, when these hopefuls received no confirmation regarding their employment, they collectively filed a case against the scammer.

How the accused lured people into scam

According to Shobhana Panikar, 43, the complainant in this case, the alleged perpetrator, Mohammad Abid Mohammad Ansari, 48, built trust over 8-9 months by posing as a doctor with connections to Sir JJ Hospital. Ansari informed Panikar about job opportunities in November 2023, claiming vacancies in Sir JJ and St George hospitals. He insisted on payments ranging from ₹9,600-₹47,000.

Panikar relayed the information to family, relatives, and friends, garnering interest from a total of 29 people. They collectively deposited ₹5.38 lakh into Ansari’s bank account, with an additional ₹50,000 given in cash. However, no job was provided.

Accused gave false information to dupe people

Upon investigation, it was revealed that Ansari provided a false address, as neither JJ Hospital nor the claimed doctor existed. Panikar later found her name missing from the hospital’s list. Address on Ansari’s Aadhar card and bank details also turned out to be false.

Realising the scam, Panikar registered an FIR under sections 419 (cheats by personation) and 420(Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. A police officer said that after inquiring at the bank, it was found that as soon as money was deposited in this account, it was immediately withdrawn.