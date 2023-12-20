Mumbai: JJ Hospital Resident Doctors Threaten Indefinite Strike Over Alleged Medical Negligence & Harassment By Dermatology Head

Mumbai: Residents Doctor slant protest in JJ hospital in Mumbai | Photo by BL SONI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) of the state-run JJ Hospital has threatened to go on indefinite strike from December 21 if the head of the dermatology department, Dr Mahindra Kura, is not immediately removed.

The association has accused Dr Kura of harassment and medical negligence, leading to the death of six patients.

Doctors demand thorough investigation over unexplained deaths at the hospital

The doctors have demanded a thorough probe into the deaths and raised concerns about the composition of the inquiry panel — an orthopaedic surgeon and a psychiatrist — looking into the case. They have emphasised that the panel should incorporate an independent subject expert.

“We will not attend any patients in the outpatient department, while all other services including emergency will be attended by junior resident doctors,” read a statement issued by MARD.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has formed a two-member committee led by Ajay Chandanwale, joint director of DMER, and Vinayak Kale, dean of Pune’s BJ Medical College. The committee conducted interviews with all faculty members of the dermatology department at JJ and GT Hospital (which has a skin unit) on Monday. The committee spoke to the resident doctors on Friday.

This is not the first time that Dr Kura has faced such serious allegations. Previous complaints from faculty members have apparently gone unanswered, indicating a history of unchecked mistreatment.

The resident doctors have alleged the Dr Kura has also deviated from evidence-based medical practices, risking patients’ lives. The six deaths are those of young patients who could have been saved if the right treatment was given, they said.

One of the resident doctors pointed out that a 16-year-old systemic sclerosis patient who died was advised high doses of steroids.

“It was in clear violation of treatment guidelines. Another case was treated similarly, and both patients didn’t survive,” said the resident.

Medical education department failed to take action: MARD

MARD contends that the medical education department has failed to act even 10 days after the initial complaint, intensifying the standoff.

Despite a DMER committee being in action since Friday, no substantial progress has been reported. “As of today, which marks the 11th day since the complaint, there has been no substantial progress in resolving the issue.In response, residents of the dermatology department are taking mass leave, citing immense pressure and the unmet demand for action,” DMER said in a statement on Tuesday.

Another example is of a 23-year-old woman from Jalgaon who had come in December 2022 for treatment of scleroderma — an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis (thickening) in the skin and other areas of the body. “She was admitted six times to the hospital but given only multivitamins and high doses of steroids. Other drugs were available to treat her but were not prescribed,” said resident doctor.