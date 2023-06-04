Mumbai News: Prominent builders seek de-registration of 88 housing projects following multiple challenges

Representative image | FPJ

As many as 88 housing projects from across Maharashtra have applied with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) to get their projects de-registered.

Some of the prominent Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) projects are from the stables of Kalpataru, Ashwin Sheth Group, Hubtown, Arihant Superstructures, and Panvelkar Group, to name a few. The reasons include unviable projects coming to a standstill, lack of funds, changes in government regulations, and internal disputes. The permission to realtors to delist was granted by MahaRERA in February.

To check if any claims or rights of any buyer are pending, the MahaRERA has put out a public notice on its portal seeking objections within 15 days. The notice was made public on Friday. If no claims are received, these 88 projects will get deregistered. The regulatory body has laid out certain conditions for realtors to scrap their projects.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Abandoned BSNL building now houses Aadhar centre

Severed projects should have zero claimants

One such most important clause is that the project should have zero allottees or homebuyers. Deregistration will be entertained only if all the rights and claims of buyers are settled. Some of the developers have sought deregistration despite MahaRERA’s website showing a revised completion date. The revised project completion date is applied by builders themselves as per the regulatory framework.

For instance, Hubtown, formerly known as Ackruti City, has sought to get Hubtown Seasons I Wing delisted. The project is shaping up at Beggar’s Home Premises in Chembur. MahaRERA’s portal shows the proposed date of completion as December 2023, which was revised to December 2025. The builder had received the commencement certificate back in January 2016.

Prominent builders deregister their projects

Likewise, Ashwin Sheth Group wants the Sheth Vasant Lawns project in Thane deregistered. The proposed completion date was December 2022 and revised to December this year, with further extension to December 2025. Now, it wants this residential space not to be in the registered list of projects any more. Back in March 2017, the developer had received a Letter of Intent from the Thane Municipal Corporation. However, it was in the news much before that with some home buyers claiming that they had booked an apartment way back in 2009 with a promise of possession in 2012.

In another case, Kalpataru Group, too, has moved MahaRERA to remove its project at Yerwada, Pune – Kalpataru Centrino. In 2019, it received the nod to commence construction and announced completion date as December 2015. Some other Kalpataru projects, too, are stressed and homebuyers left in the lurch. Navi Mumbai-based Arihant Superstructures has sought to deregister two of its projects – Arihant Aloki Phase 3 and Arihant Aakarshan Phase 2. The former has a December 2024 completion date and the latter in December 2030.