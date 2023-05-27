Mumbai: Builder accuses brother of forgery in multi-crore property deal

Representative Photo

One of the leading builders in the city, Mohan Kukreja, has filed an FIR at Chembur police station, alleging that his brother Rajkumar Kukreja, 66, committed forgery through fake documents to acquire and sell a property worth ₹6 crore.

The property in Chembur was originally purchased by their father in the name of their mother (now deceased), Draupadi Kukreja, in 1961. However, Mohan Kukreja alleged that his brother forged a document in 1996 and made himself the sole successor of the property, which he sold to a private company for ₹6 crore in 2012. Mohan claimed to have a share in the property and said that he ought to have received ₹67.89 lakh for it.

Cops begin technical investigation

Assistant police inspector Ranjit Jadhav, who is investigating the case, stated that they have begun technical investigation in the matter. The FIR, which was registered on May 24, includes section 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged document), among others, of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier in January, the FPJ had reported a tussle between Mohan and his brother Sunil Kukreja, with the former filing a written complaint with the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sunil. The dispute then was reportedly about certain financial dealings of the Kukreja Construction Group. However, the EOW has not registered an FIR in this matter.