Mumbai news: Economic Offence Wing arrests Kandivali based-builder held for duping businessman |

Mumbai Police’s Economic Offence Wing (EOW) arrested a Kandivali-based builder on Wednesday for allegedly duping a businessman by selling him five flats in a building constructed under the SRA scheme.

Jayesh Tanna is constructing the building in DN Nagar area in Andheri (West). He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till Monday. The businessman, Belor Raghavendra Shetty, who lives in Andheri, said in his complaint that he had paid Rs 3.6 crore to Tanna in several instalments between 2012 and 2023 for five flats in Suryakiran Cooperative Housing Society, according to EOW.

3 flats out of 5 sold to Shettey belonged to the actual beneficiaries of the SRA scheme

Of those five flats, three had already been allotted to the actual beneficiaries of the SRA scheme, an official said.

Shetty alleged that he did not get possession of the remaining two flats either, the official said. Shetty asked Tanna to return his money, but the builder refused to do so, the officer added.

The housing branch of the EOW registered an FIR on Shetty’s complaint and arrested Tanna. During investigation, the police learned that there were two more cases registered against the builder.