Mumbai: Man held for looting woman on pretext of marriage

Representative Image

Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg Police have arrested a man who allegedly exploited multiple women on the pretext of marriage.

The accused Prithviraj Sawle, 27, of Aurangabad had created a profile on a matrimonial site to get married and in that, he described himself as a trader of electronic items. A woman in a complaint to police said that the accused spoke to her on a matrimonial site and promised of giving her expensive gifts.

He lured her to pay for an iPhone worth Rs51,095 in instalments and he will help her to get it at less rate. The woman sent Rs10,881 as the first instalment and 19,000 as the second. He later used many excuses to get more money from the victim until she realised that she was cheated by the fraudster. Police found out that the accused is married and kept luring women on the pretext of marriage.

