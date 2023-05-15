Mumbai Crime: Man stabbed for rebuke over robbery

Representative Image

The Bandra police have booked a history-sheeter for allegedly stabbing a man who had asked him to refrain from robbery. The suspect was identified as Ismail Shaikh alias Channa.

According to the complainant Zeeshan Gafar, 28, he was sitting along with the victim, Arif Pathan, in joggers park at Carter Road, Bandra West. During the talks, Pathan shared with Gafar that once Shaikh was caught red-handed while robbing and he had asked him not to rob in their area.

According to Gafar, Pathan's rebuke might have irked Shaikh and he consequently stabbed the victim's stomach with a knife. The incident scared shopkeepers in the locality, prompting them to briefly shut their shops. Gafar rushed the victim to a nearby hospital.

According to sources, locals are terrified of Shaikh as he is notorious for committing thefts. Among other offences, he has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) as well as the Maharashtra Police Act.