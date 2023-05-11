 Mumbai crime: Thane man brutally stabs mother, father; condition critical
Kasarvadavali Police has taken out a lookout circular for the man identified as Sankalp Bhatkar

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
Accused Sankalp Bhatkar | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: A 35-year-old man stabbed his father and mother brutally at Vihang Valley, Kasarvadavali, Ghodbunder Road Thane West at around 11:15am. Condition of the couple is said to be very critical.

Rajesh Babshetty, senior police inspector, Kasarwadwali police station said, "The 35-year-old man identified as Sankalp Bhatkar stabbed his father and mother on Thursday morning. According to the neighbours, the accused is a body builder and he used to take steroids and he is psycho. The condition of the couple is critical and both are undergoing treatment at a private hospital."

Babshetty further added, "The accused Sankalp Bhatkar after stabbing his mother and father went towards Kapurbavadi on a motor cycle bearing number plate MH-04- HL- 1489. He has an onion cutter with him. We appeal people that if the accused Bhatkar is spotted anywhere the Kasarwadwali police should be informed immediately."

article-image

