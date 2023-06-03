 Madhya Pradesh: Abandoned BSNL building now houses Aadhar centre
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 01:35 AM IST
FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): An Aadhar centre is being operated from an abandoned building of BSNL. The building was constructed to provide mobile and internet connections in Khetia.

Once upon a time, the BSNL office was the centre of revenue generation in Ketia. Now, it has turned into an unclaimed building. The papers of the office were found scattered in the backyard of the property. Someone had also cultivated wheat crop, adjacent to the workplace.

Earlier, many consumers of the city enrolled with BSNL network because of their excellent communication facilities. Currently, a large number of BSNL consumers are gradually shifting to other networks as BSNL stopped upgrading itself in the area. "BSNL's network remains closed for almost two weeks", consumers said.

Consumers Ajay Aarambhi, Jayesh Patel, Sanjay Shrimali, Ravi Sonis and others also reached the BSNL office to meet officials. When they did not find any employee, they called BSNL TDM Mansharam Anare and SDOT Chandra Singh Sampalia. Officials assured them of restarting the network, but failed to provide a date for it.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

