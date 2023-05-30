Mira Bhayandar: Builder booked for failing to transfer land in housing society's name

Representative Image | PTI

The owner of a construction company has been booked for allegedly failing to convey (transfer) land in the name of the housing society in Mira Road within the stipulated time frame. The action against Mohammed Bhatti, the owner M/s H. Constructions, was taken following a complaint filed by some members of a housing society in the Rosewood Garden area near Shivar Garden in Mira Road. However, no arrests have been made so far in the case.

Builder fails to meet the formalities

The complaint has been supported by documentary evidence against Mohammed Bhatti alleging that despite formation of the co-operative housing society nearly two decades ago, the builder had failed to hand over conveyance - a deed that conveys a property title of ownership from the original owner to the ultimate buyer.

Builder under legal pressure

After verification, the Mira Road police registered an offence under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats (regulation of the promotion of construction, sale, management and transfer) Act, 1963 against the builder. It is binding on the builder to transfer the land and the building to the society within four months on the completion of the project or formation of the society.

Notably, cases under MOFA have become mere eyewashes as most of the builders who have been booked earlier under this act are neither arrested nor subjected to further action owing to their influence and power.

Read Also Money laundering: Arrest warrant issued against builder