 Mira Bhayandar: Builder booked for failing to transfer land in housing society's name
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: Builder booked for failing to transfer land in housing society's name

Mira Bhayandar: Builder booked for failing to transfer land in housing society's name

It has been alleged that despite formation of the co-operative housing society nearly two decades ago, the builder had failed to hand over conveyance - a deed that conveys a property title of ownership from the original owner to the ultimate buyer.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI

The owner of a construction company has been booked for allegedly failing to convey (transfer) land in the name of the housing society in Mira Road within the stipulated time frame. The action against Mohammed Bhatti, the owner M/s H. Constructions, was taken following a complaint filed by some members of a housing society in the Rosewood Garden area near Shivar Garden in Mira Road. However, no arrests have been made so far in the case.

Builder fails to meet the formalities

The complaint has been supported by documentary evidence against Mohammed Bhatti alleging that despite formation of the co-operative housing society nearly two decades ago, the builder had failed to hand over conveyance - a deed that conveys a property title of ownership from the original owner to the ultimate buyer.

Builder under legal pressure

After verification, the Mira Road police registered an offence under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats (regulation of the promotion of construction, sale, management and transfer) Act, 1963 against the builder. It is binding on the builder to transfer the land and the building to the society within four months on the completion of the project or formation of the society.

Notably, cases under MOFA have become mere eyewashes as most of the builders who have been booked earlier under this act are neither arrested nor subjected to further action owing to their influence and power.

Read Also
Money laundering: Arrest warrant issued against builder
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: Builder booked for failing to transfer land in housing society's name

Mira Bhayandar: Builder booked for failing to transfer land in housing society's name

Author and chef Deepa Suhas Awchat honoured by Maharashtra Governor for 'promoting Goan cuisine &...

Author and chef Deepa Suhas Awchat honoured by Maharashtra Governor for 'promoting Goan cuisine &...

Mumbai: Film artist duped for ₹6 lakh by online fraudster

Mumbai: Film artist duped for ₹6 lakh by online fraudster

Mumbai Coast Road Project reaches major milestone as 2nd tunnel breakthrough achieved

Mumbai Coast Road Project reaches major milestone as 2nd tunnel breakthrough achieved

Pune: 'Overwhelming support from audience' brings 'TDM' back; movie to hit theatres on June 9

Pune: 'Overwhelming support from audience' brings 'TDM' back; movie to hit theatres on June 9