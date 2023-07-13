Mumbai News: Police Save Life of Suicide Attempter Who Ingested Poison | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Gamdevi police team successfully saved the life of a young man who had attempted suicide by consuming poison. The incident was reported when a woman called the Mumbai Police control room on Wednesday night at 1am, informing them that her friend, who was staying in a hotel in South Mumbai, was planning to commit suicide and gave his phone number. The control room immediately shared this information with the Criminal Intelligence Unit of the crime branch, who traced the mobile number to an area within the Gamdevi Police jurisdiction.

Police Inspector Sachin Jadhav and his team started searching for the person near Girgaum Chowpatty, despite facing difficulties due to the mobile being switched off. They were able to locate the person at a hotel in Girgaon, where he was found unconscious in his locked room along with a small amount of poison.

The Gamdevi police immediately took him to the nearby Nair Hospital where he was treated on time and saved. The police investigation revealed that the man was unmarried and had attempted suicide due to domestic issues.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |