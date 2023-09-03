Mumbai News: Police Nab Fugitive Murder Suspect After Three-Year Manhunt

FPJ

The Crime Branch has apprehended a fugitive who had been on the run for three years in connection with a murder and attempted murder case.

According to information provided by Unit Seven of the Crime Branch, the accused, identified as Mohammed Ali Jaffar Shaikh, also known as Bangali, aged 35, attacked Salman with a sword and a knife, resulting in Salman's tragic death. During the same incident, a friend of Salman's sustained injuries.

Illicit trade

A Crime Branch official disclosed that Bangali had been involved in the illicit trade of selling ganja and liquor. Salman and his friend had intervened to prevent Bangali from engaging in these activities, which ultimately led to Salman's murder in May 2020. Following the incident, Bangali had been evading the authorities.

Under the leadership of Inspector Mahesh Tawde, who is in charge of the unit, efforts were made to apprehend Bangali. He had been constantly changing his identity and location. The Crime Branch team tracking Bangali's movements had traced him to various locations, including West Bengal, Udaipur in Rajasthan, Palghar, Navi Mumbai, and Nalasopara.

Bangali changed his phone number 50 times

A Crime Branch official revealed that Bangali frequently changed his location and had swapped his SIM card a staggering 50 times within a year. On Saturday, the Crime Branch received information that Bangali was expected to arrive in Kalyan. Acting swiftly upon this tip-off, the Crime Branch set up a trap to capture him. Bangali did indeed arrive in Kalyan and subsequently headed towards Navi Mumbai. The police pursued Bangali and successfully apprehended him in Navi Mumbai.

Inspector Mahesh Tawde, head of Unit 7, confirmed that Bangali is now in custody and has been handed over to the Ghatkopar police for further investigation.

