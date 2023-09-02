Mumbai News: Quick Action By Mumbai Crime Branch Saves Suicidal Man In Financial Crisis

Mumbai: Attempted Suicide Case Registered Against Individual at Kandivali Police Station | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai's Crime Branch-7 saved a life by locating a 28-year-old man and dissuading him from committing suicide. He was attempting suicide due to financial hardship.

On August 31, an individual sent an email to over 200 recipients, including the Mumbai Commissioner's office, banks, and media outlets, expressing an intention to use a poisonous injection for suicide. In response, the police swiftly identified the person's whereabouts and deployed two teams.

Man has lost his job & was far behind on his EMIs

Despite the person repeatedly changing his location and turning off his mobile phone, the police managed to track him down near Mahatma Phule Hospital in Lamb Smear Nagar 2, Vikhroli (West). Upon inspection, no injection was found in his possession, but it was revealed that he had been searching for information related to suicide on his mobile device.

Further investigation unveiled that the individual had lost his job and was unable to meet his loan EMI obligations, leading to depression and suicidal thoughts. The police safely brought the person back to his home and provided counseling.

"The individual had been employed with a broker in Vashi but lost his job. He had changed jobs multiple times in the past and had taken loans, including one for a bike, totaling around three lakhs. Upon receiving the distressing email, we swiftly launched a search operation, prevented the suicide attempt, and found no harmful injection in his possession. However, he had been searching for information related to suicide on his mobile device," said a police officer.

The operation was executed under the guidance of Raj Tilak Roushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), with the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Tawade and his team.

