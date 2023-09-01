Mumbai News: Ex-Sena UBT Corporator From Ghatkopar Allegedly Dies By Suicide; Body Found On Railway Track |

Mumbai: In an unexpected turn of events, Sudhir Sayaji More, a former corporator the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Communication Chief of the Thackeray Group in Ratnagiri District, has tragically passed away. His lifeless body was discovered on the railway tracks near Ghatkopar railway station around midnight on Thursday. It is alleged that the UBT leader committed suicide after being blackmailed by an unknown person from past many days.

According to reports, Sudhir More left his residence on Thursday night asking his bodyguards to stay there and not leave with him. He stated that he was leaving to attend a meeting. However, his lifeless body was ultimately found on the fast track at Ghatkopar railway station late at night at around 2 am. The circumstances surrounding his death have given rise to numerous speculations, but no concrete information has emerged thus far.

Sudhir More's Political Journey

Sudhir More embarked on his political journey in the Vikhroli Parksite area, eventually securing a position as a corporator in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation under the Shiv Sena banner. Throughout his career, he maintained an unbroken record of victories in the Parksite division, solidifying his political influence. His extensive network of activists and strong public relations bolstered his leadership, ensuring his enduring dominance within the municipal ward.

Remaining steadfastly loyal to the Thackeray Group, Sudhir More remained a prominent figure even after the departure of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Uddhav Thackeray's support. His close ties with party chief Uddhav Thackeray led to him being entrusted with various crucial responsibilities, including that of Regional Chief and Communication Head of Ratnagiri.

Serving as the Communication Head of Ratnagiri, he played a pivotal role in promoting the party's initiatives in the region. His active involvement in numerous programs and interviews with candidates during elections underscored his dedication to the Shiv Sena cause.

Funeral Arrangements

As the news of Sudhir More's untimely demise sends shockwaves through the political circles, his funeral procession is scheduled to depart from his residence at 2 pm.