 Mumbai News: Police Arrest Two Over ₹89 Lakh Diamond Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Police Arrest Two Over ₹89 Lakh Diamond Fraud

Mumbai News: Police Arrest Two Over ₹89 Lakh Diamond Fraud

According to the police, Shah was introduced to Mahasukhbhai and his brother Rajeshbhai around three years ago and they had often done business

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: Police in Bandra-Kurla Complex have arrested a diamond trader and his associate in connection with the embezzlement of diamonds worth around ₹89 lakh.

Mahasukhbhai Valjibhai Chandpara and his associate Abhay Naresh Rajkia are accused of defrauding Vipul Channalal Shah, owner of a company called Rage Jewellery.

According to the police, Shah was introduced to Mahasukhbhai and his brother Rajeshbhai around three years ago and they had often done business.

Mahasukhbhai came to Shah’s office in November 2022 and told him that he had a merchant who wanted to buy diamonds.

Mansukhbhai left office with a promise to pay but never returned

Trusting him, Shah gave Mansukhbhai various diamonds of 182 carats worth around ₹89 lakh. Mansukhbhai left the office promising to pay the money or return the diamonds within three days. But he didn’t.

When Shah called Mahasukhbhai and Rajeshbhai and enquired about the diamonds, they asked him for a few more days. Soon Shah came to know that the brothers had similarly taken diamonds from another merchant without paying for them. Shah came to know that both of them had closed their business and ran away.

Shah immediately filed a complaint against both brothers. After this, the police registered a case of embezzlement and fraud and started searching for them.

A police officer frome BKC station said Mahasukhbhai and his colleague Rajkia had been arrested. Rajeshbhai is on the run, he said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Three Held For Stealing Diamond Worth ₹5.62 Crore
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Mulund Woman Alleges Coerced Marriage Through Threats Of Obscene Video Release

Mumbai Crime: Mulund Woman Alleges Coerced Marriage Through Threats Of Obscene Video Release

Sanchar Sathi, Your Go-To Portal For SIM Security

Sanchar Sathi, Your Go-To Portal For SIM Security

Mumbai: Indian Cancer Congress Concludes With Impactful Deliberations

Mumbai: Indian Cancer Congress Concludes With Impactful Deliberations

Mumbai: Police Arrest Main Accused In ₹72 Lakh Fraud Conspiracy Case Targeting Businessman

Mumbai: Police Arrest Main Accused In ₹72 Lakh Fraud Conspiracy Case Targeting Businessman

Mumbai News: Police Arrest Two Over ₹89 Lakh Diamond Fraud

Mumbai News: Police Arrest Two Over ₹89 Lakh Diamond Fraud