Mumbai News: Police Arrest Two Over ₹89 Lakh Diamond Fraud

Mumbai: Police in Bandra-Kurla Complex have arrested a diamond trader and his associate in connection with the embezzlement of diamonds worth around ₹89 lakh.

Mahasukhbhai Valjibhai Chandpara and his associate Abhay Naresh Rajkia are accused of defrauding Vipul Channalal Shah, owner of a company called Rage Jewellery.

According to the police, Shah was introduced to Mahasukhbhai and his brother Rajeshbhai around three years ago and they had often done business.

Mahasukhbhai came to Shah’s office in November 2022 and told him that he had a merchant who wanted to buy diamonds.

Mansukhbhai left office with a promise to pay but never returned

Trusting him, Shah gave Mansukhbhai various diamonds of 182 carats worth around ₹89 lakh. Mansukhbhai left the office promising to pay the money or return the diamonds within three days. But he didn’t.

When Shah called Mahasukhbhai and Rajeshbhai and enquired about the diamonds, they asked him for a few more days. Soon Shah came to know that the brothers had similarly taken diamonds from another merchant without paying for them. Shah came to know that both of them had closed their business and ran away.

Shah immediately filed a complaint against both brothers. After this, the police registered a case of embezzlement and fraud and started searching for them.

A police officer frome BKC station said Mahasukhbhai and his colleague Rajkia had been arrested. Rajeshbhai is on the run, he said.