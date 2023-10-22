Mumbai News: Mastermind Of Kurar Girl Kidnapping Case Arrested In Another Abduction Case

Representational image |

Irfan Furkan Khan, aged 26 and the primary suspect in a conspiracy to abduct and traffic a four-and-a-half-year-old girl playing outside her house, has been apprehended in another kidnapping case after eluding capture for eight months. Irfan is also implicated in other kidnapping cases, and he, along with five accomplices, was recently arrested by Kurar police in connection with the abduction of a minor girl.

Police inquiries have unveiled that the intended sale of the kidnapped girl fell through, prompting Irfan to leave the child in the Kandivali area and flee the scene.

According to police information, the incident occurred on a Sunday, February 26, when the parents were at home, relaxing. As was her routine, the daughter was playing with other children in front of their house. At around 4:15 in the afternoon, she returned home and informed her mother that an unknown man had called her, but her mother dismissed it.

After some time, when the girl's mother stepped outside to check on her daughter, she found her missing. She inquired with the children playing nearby, but they had no knowledge of her whereabouts. Overwhelmed with fear, she, along with her husband and local residents, initiated an extensive search for her daughter, but she remained untraceable.

Fearing her daughter had been abducted, the mother lodged a complaint with the Samta Nagar police. Based on the report, the police registered a kidnapping case against an unidentified individual. During the search for the girl, she was discovered in the same vicinity after a few hours, but the case was closed as the kidnapper could not be located.

In a similar incident last month, another girl was abducted from Kurar. The police managed to rescue the girl and apprehend six suspects from various locations, including Irfan Khan. During questioning, Irfan admitted to the abduction.

The investigation revealed that Irfan had kidnapped the girl with the intent of selling her. After being abducted in Kandivali, the girl was transported to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station in Kurla. However, the transaction for the sale of the girl fell through, and realizing he could not keep her much longer, Irfan returned her to Kandivali. The police investigation unveiled that he left her in the area of her residence.