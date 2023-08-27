FPJ Cyber Secure: Kurar Cops Nab Fraudster For Cheating Call Center Employee Of ₹9 Lakh

The Kurar police have apprehended Himanshu Laxman Singh Jain, the mastermind behind a conspiracy to defraud a call center worker of nearly nine lakhs online in the name of tasks. The accused was arrested on 24 August.

Himanshu is currently in police custody, along with some of his associates who have been linked to these crimes.

The 42-year-old victim, residing in Malad, received a message in April from an unknown person on social media, promising money after completing tasks. Upon clicking the provided link, they accessed a website for Eros International Company and were assigned 28 tasks.

Despite completing the tasks and receiving a commission, they didn't receive the promised amount. This led them to lodge a complaint with Kurar police, resulting in the arrest of Himanshu Jain after a four-month search.

He was found to be involved in the fraud and was subsequently arrested and remanded in police custody.

The police are now focused on apprehending other members of this online fraud gang through a special operation.

