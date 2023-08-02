Mumbai News: PM Modi Launches Amrit Bharat Station Improvement Scheme

VGP

In a significant move to enhance the commuter experience, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Amrit Bharat station improvement scheme, which will bring about a major transformation in 15 suburban stations of Mumbai division.

Parel, Vikhroli, and Kanjurmarg stations are the first three stations selected to undergo upgrades in the initial phase of the ambitious project.

"Under this ambitious project, all 15 suburban stations are set to undergo a major transformation within the next year," said an official of CR.

Soft Upgrade Features

The selected stations of Mumbai division include Byculla, Chinchpokli, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Vidyavihar, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Mumbra, Diva, Shahad, Titwala, Igatpuri, Wadala Road, and Sandhurst Road. The soft upgrade of these stations will encompass various features, such as façade improvement with entrance lobby, development of circulating areas with landscaping, pedestrian pathways, and parking, as well as the widening of FOBs (Foot Over Bridges) where possible.

Comprehensive Improvements

According to CR, project also includes the provision of new toilet blocks, seating arrangements, and furniture in waiting rooms and other offices. Water booths will be improved with water supply augmentation, and the drainage system will see significant enhancements. Furthermore, there will be roof treatments for existing buildings, interior improvements for waiting rooms and booking offices, as well as illumination upgrades throughout the stations.

The project also aims to enhance accessibility by providing additional escalators and lifts, train indication boards, train information video display units, and signages. Dustbins will be strategically placed to maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

Nationwide Impact

The Amrit Bharat station improvement scheme encompasses a total of 1,309 stations across the Indian railway network, with 76 stations being part of the Central Railway. Out of these, work is set to commence on 38 stations, including the three suburban stations Parel Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg of CR's Mumbai division, starting on Sunday.

The soft upgrade of Vikhroli and Parel stations will be allocated around Rs 19 crore each, while Kanjurmarg will receive Rs 27 crore for the planned improvements.

"The initiation of this significant project marks a major step towards modernizing and providing state-of-the-art amenities to Mumbai's suburban railway network, ultimately benefitting millions of commuters" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

