Palghar Railway Station Selected For Amrit Bharat Scheme

Palghar Railway Station |

Palghar Railway Station has been selected for the "Amrit Bharat Station Scheme," implemented by the Ministries of Railways. Recently, an order was sent to the General Manager of Western Railways regarding the same.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched for the development of railway stations on Indian Railways. This scheme envisions the continuous development of stations with a long-term approach.

"One Station One Product"

It involves the preparation of Master Plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations, such as station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like 'One Station One Product', better passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping, etc., keeping in view the necessity at each station.

Amrit Bharat Scheme

The scheme aims for the improvement of the building, integration of the station with both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for Divyangjans, sustainable and environment-friendly solutions, provision of ballast-less tracks, 'Roof Plazas' as per necessity, phasing and feasibility, and creation of city centers at the station in the long term.

Budgetary funds are being used for developing stations under the 'Amrit Bharat Station scheme.' Development/redevelopment of Railway Stations is complex, involving the safety of passengers and trains and requiring various statutory clearances from urban/local bodies, etc. These factors affect the completion time.

